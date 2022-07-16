CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,837 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. TheStreet cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.