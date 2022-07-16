Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $196.36 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.