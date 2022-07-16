Cwm LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 575.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ARES opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,668,442. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.