Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSOS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4,275.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 994.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.