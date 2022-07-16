Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 488.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 625,975 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,406,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 299,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $2,489,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.