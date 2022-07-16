Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Olin by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Olin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

