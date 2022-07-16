Cwm LLC Grows Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,417,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after buying an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 368,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,551,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $58.05 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.