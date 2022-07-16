Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Wipro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,490,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Wipro by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Wipro by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

