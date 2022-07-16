Cwm LLC Purchases 3,055 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.00 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

