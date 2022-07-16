Cwm LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.13 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.