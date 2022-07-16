Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 287.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. FOX’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

