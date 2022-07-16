Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($160.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.36.

Ferrari stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

