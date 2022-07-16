Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,899 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUSA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

