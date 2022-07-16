Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106,732 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after acquiring an additional 257,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 388,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $4,041,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

