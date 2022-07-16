Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana Stock Up 5.0 %

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

CVNA opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

