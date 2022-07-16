Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 15,107 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yext worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 32.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 744,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 233,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.43. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yext news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

