Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,261 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 254,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. CL King raised their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

