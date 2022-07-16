Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,264 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

