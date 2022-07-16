Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,560 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 259,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.