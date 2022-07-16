Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.