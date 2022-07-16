Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai Price Performance

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,355 shares of company stock valued at $76,773. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.35. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

