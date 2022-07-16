Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,862 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Global Industrial by 215.8% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Industrial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 295,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Industrial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,223,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GIC opened at $32.95 on Friday. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $288.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

