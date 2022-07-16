Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 753 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.