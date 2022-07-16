Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after buying an additional 131,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

