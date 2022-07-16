Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,564,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $302.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

