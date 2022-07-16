Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 403,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $6,840,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE RFP opened at $20.14 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

