Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,656 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in GrafTech International by 179.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GrafTech International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

