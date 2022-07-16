Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $408.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $374.99 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.43.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

