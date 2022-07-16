Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,751,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,671,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 600,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,980,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,552,000 after buying an additional 309,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,752 shares of company stock worth $8,028,732. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

