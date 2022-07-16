Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 210.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

