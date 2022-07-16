Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

