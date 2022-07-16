Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

