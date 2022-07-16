Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

