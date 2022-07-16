Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Friday, June 24th.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

