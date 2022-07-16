Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 234,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $6,287,115.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,437,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,287,074.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 234,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $6,287,115.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,437,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,287,074.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,526.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.