Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.