Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of First Community Bankshares worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Community Bankshares news, Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,018.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,646.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.50.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

