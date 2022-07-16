Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Insteel Industries worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47,608 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $110,336.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $631,937. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Insteel Industries stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $704.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.