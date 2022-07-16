Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $725.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.74. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

