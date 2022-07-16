Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

IFF opened at $115.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.43. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

