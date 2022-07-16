Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Lemonade by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Lemonade Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.