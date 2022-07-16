Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 265.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.