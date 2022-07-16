Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $380,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,692 shares in the company, valued at $51,939,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.