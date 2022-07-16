Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $489,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $7,656,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PLCE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

Children’s Place Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $536.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.00. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.