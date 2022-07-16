Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $489,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $7,656,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on PLCE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $536.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.00. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
