Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $510,000 in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

