Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $511,000 in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 142,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $10,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.57 and a twelve month high of $101.98.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.49%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

