Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.58% of Codere Online Luxembourg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

