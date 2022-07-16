Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.17% of Tilly’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $6,948,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

