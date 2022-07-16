Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Winmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Winmark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Winmark stock opened at $206.40 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $277.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average of $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

