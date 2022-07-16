Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

EBS stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

